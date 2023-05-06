Bills claim DE Kameron Cline off waivers from Colts

The Buffalo Bills claimed defensive end Kameron Cline off the waiver wire from the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Friday.

Cline was with the Colts for three seasons after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL draft. He spent most of the time on the practice squad and appeared in five games across those three seasons.

Cline was part of the roster cuts made by the Colts following the 2023 NFL draft.

