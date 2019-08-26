Bills claim Jeff Holland from Cardinals

The Bills claimed defensive end Jeff Holland off waivers from the Cardinals, the team announced Monday.

The Cardinals waived Holland on Sunday after he spent two weeks on their 90-player roster.

Holland, an undrafted free agent from Auburn, signed with the Broncos following the 2018 draft.

He spent most of last season on Denver’s practice squad before being activated for the final three games. Holland had six tackles.

Holland spent the majority of the 2019 offseason with Denver before being released in the middle of the Broncos’ training camp.

This preseason, Holland played two preseason games with Denver and made four tackles. Holland also played two preseason games with the Cardinals, getting 29 defensive snaps and making three tackles.

To make room for Holland, the Bills cut punter Cory Carter.