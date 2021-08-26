Bills claim DT Joey Ivie off waivers from Colts

The Buffalo Bills claimed former defensive tackle Joey Ivie off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Ivie was waived by the Colts on Monday in an attempt to get their roster down to 80 players following the second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

With a plethora of depth along the interior defensive line, it simply became a numbers game for Ivie. However, he finds a new home with the Bills and will be looking to make the final roster cuts on Aug. 31.

The Colts have some decisions to make on the interior defensive line with Antwaun Woods, Taylor Stallworth, Andrew Brown, Chris Williams and Kameron Cline all competing for the final spots in the room.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related