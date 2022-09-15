Bills’ Christian Benford reveals when he found out he’d make first start (video)

Bills cornerback Christian Benford knows how to keep a secret.

Prior to facing the Rams on a massive stage on Thursday Night Football in Week 1, Benford was told he’d be making the start well before kickoff.

In fact, he knew for a day or more already.

“I didn’t really find out until the night or two nights before the game,” Benford told the Jim Rome Show. “So what was going through my mind was I wasn’t really thinking. I was just ready to go. I was blessed and happy to be able to start that week and I was just ready to ball out.”

Benford did just that. He notched three tackles, a pass defended and Pro Football Focus noted he only allowed three catches.

Rock solid for a sixth-round rookie.

But Benford was impressed as well. Not in himself, but with the way Bills Mafia supported his team during the 31-10 win.

For more from Benford on Bills Mafia, check out the clip from the Jim Rome Show below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire