Bills’ Christian Benford records first-career interception vs. Vikings (video)
Right time, right place for Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford.
In Week 10 against the Vikings, Benford recorded his first-career interception.
On the play, the sixth-round pick was in the perfect spot. Quarterback Kirk Cousins missed his target and the ball went right to Benford.
Check out the grab below:
Good looks, rook!
📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/LIg075wJqV
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 13, 2022
