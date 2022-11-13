Bills’ Christian Benford records first-career interception vs. Vikings (video)

Right time, right place for Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford.

In Week 10 against the Vikings, Benford recorded his first-career interception.

On the play, the sixth-round pick was in the perfect spot. Quarterback Kirk Cousins missed his target and the ball went right to Benford.

Check out the grab below:

Related

Bills' Dion Dawkins rocks Sabres jersey on game day Bills vs. Vikings: Josh Allen officially active WATCH: Who could catch a critter in the Bills locker room?

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire