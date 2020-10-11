Bills-Chiefs will be moved from Thursday night to Monday night Oct. 19 among several changes

We’ll get a Monday NFL matinee after all, just next week.
At halftime of the early Sunday games, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported the NFL has decided to move the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game to Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. Eastern time on Fox. That game was supposed to be played on Thursday of Week 6. When the NFL announced the schedule changes, it said nothing about the Bills-Titans game on Tuesday, so it seems Bills-Chiefs is on the move regardless of what happens with Buffalo vs. Tennessee. The Titans have had a COVID-19 outbreak and their game Tuesday still depends on no more positive tests.
The New England Patriots-Denver Broncos game was supposed to be played this Monday afternoon, but it was pushed back to next week due to COVID-19 tests.
The NFL had a long list of schedule changes that come with the most recent moves:
The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played in Week 6 on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.
The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, November 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
The Bills-Chiefs game is an important one. Both teams came into Week 5 at 4-0, so there will be potential seeding implications on the line. Having a game of that magnitude happen in the middle of the day on Monday is unusual, but so are many things about this NFL season.
More from Yahoo Sports: