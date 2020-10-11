Bills-Chiefs will be moved from Thursday night to Monday night Oct. 19 among several changes

We’ll get a Monday NFL matinee after all, just next week.

At halftime of the early Sunday games, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported the NFL has decided to move the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game to Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. Eastern time on Fox. That game was supposed to be played on Thursday of Week 6. When the NFL announced the schedule changes, it said nothing about the Bills-Titans game on Tuesday, so it seems Bills-Chiefs is on the move regardless of what happens with Buffalo vs. Tennessee. The Titans have had a COVID-19 outbreak and their game Tuesday still depends on no more positive tests.

The New England Patriots-Denver Broncos game was supposed to be played this Monday afternoon, but it was pushed back to next week due to COVID-19 tests.

The NFL had a long list of schedule changes that come with the most recent moves:

The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played in Week 6 on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon. The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. The New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. The Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, November 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. The Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Bills-Chiefs game is an important one. Both teams came into Week 5 at 4-0, so there will be potential seeding implications on the line. Having a game of that magnitude happen in the middle of the day on Monday is unusual, but so are many things about this NFL season.

We could see Patrick Mahomes play on a Monday afternoon. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: