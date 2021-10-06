Bills at Chiefs: Wednesday injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Here are the first injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs from Wednesday, ahead of their Week 5 meeting at Arrowhead Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Did not practice

Limited participation

Full practice

Notes:

Earlier this week, Bills coach Sean McDermott called Milano, Poyer & Johnson “day-to-day” injuries. … Brown, Jackson, Rousseau and White played vs. the Texans and are new additions. … Feliciano, Johnson, Poyer, did not play in Week 4.

Kansas City Chiefs (2-2)

Did not practice

Limited participation

Full practice

  • DE Frank Clark (hamstring)

  • CB Charvarius Ward (quad)

  • CB DeAndre Baker (quad)

  • CB Rashad Fenton (concussion)

  • WR Tyreek Hill (rib)

  • OL Orlando Brown (groin)

Notes:

The Chiefs designated starting LB Willie Gay to return from injured reserve (toe) . … Jones, a starting lineman, was limited in practice all last week but played in Week 4 at the Eagles.

