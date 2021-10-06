Bills at Chiefs: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the first injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs from Wednesday, ahead of their Week 5 meeting at Arrowhead Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Did not practice

RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)

LB Matt Milano (hamstring)

DE Greg Rousseau (toe)

Limited participation

OL Spencer Brown (knee)

OL Jon Feliciano (concussion)

CB Dane Jackson (knee)

S Jordan Poyer (ankle)

CB Tre’Davious White (shoulder)

Full practice

CB Taron Johnson (groin)

DE Efe Obada (ankle)

Notes:

Earlier this week, Bills coach Sean McDermott called Milano, Poyer & Johnson “day-to-day” injuries. … Brown, Jackson, Rousseau and White played vs. the Texans and are new additions. … Feliciano, Johnson, Poyer, did not play in Week 4.

Kansas City Chiefs (2-2)

Did not practice

DE Chris Jones (wrist)

DB Armani Watts (illness)

Limited participation

N/A

Full practice

DE Frank Clark (hamstring)

CB Charvarius Ward (quad)

CB DeAndre Baker (quad)

CB Rashad Fenton (concussion)

WR Tyreek Hill (rib)

OL Orlando Brown (groin)

Notes:

The Chiefs designated starting LB Willie Gay to return from injured reserve (toe) . … Jones, a starting lineman, was limited in practice all last week but played in Week 4 at the Eagles.

Related