Bills at Chiefs: Wednesday injury reports
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the first injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs from Wednesday, ahead of their Week 5 meeting at Arrowhead Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (3-1)
Did not practice
RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
LB Matt Milano (hamstring)
DE Greg Rousseau (toe)
Limited participation
OL Spencer Brown (knee)
OL Jon Feliciano (concussion)
CB Dane Jackson (knee)
S Jordan Poyer (ankle)
CB Tre’Davious White (shoulder)
Full practice
CB Taron Johnson (groin)
DE Efe Obada (ankle)
Notes:
Earlier this week, Bills coach Sean McDermott called Milano, Poyer & Johnson “day-to-day” injuries. … Brown, Jackson, Rousseau and White played vs. the Texans and are new additions. … Feliciano, Johnson, Poyer, did not play in Week 4.
Kansas City Chiefs (2-2)
Did not practice
DE Chris Jones (wrist)
DB Armani Watts (illness)
Limited participation
N/A
Full practice
DE Frank Clark (hamstring)
CB Charvarius Ward (quad)
CB DeAndre Baker (quad)
CB Rashad Fenton (concussion)
WR Tyreek Hill (rib)
OL Orlando Brown (groin)
Notes:
The Chiefs designated starting LB Willie Gay to return from injured reserve (toe) . … Jones, a starting lineman, was limited in practice all last week but played in Week 4 at the Eagles.
Related
What record Stefon Diggs set in Bills' last game vs. Texans
WATCH: Last week's highlights for Bills' upcoming opponent, the Chiefs
Patriots release former Bills' first-round pick Stephon Gilmore