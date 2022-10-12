Bills at Chiefs: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their Week 6 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (4-1)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47). (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Did not practice

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

WR Jake Kumerow

Limited participation

CB Christian Benford (hand)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

CB Kaiir Elam (foot)

DT DaQuan Jones (hip)

TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

S Jordan Poyer (ribs)

Full practice

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

Notes: Of players listed as limited, Benford, Edmunds, Knox, and Poyer did not play last week. … Taiwan Jones, DaQuan Jones and Elam were new additions. … CB Tre White returned to practice but will not play vs. Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

Cornerback Trent McDuffie #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Did not practice

S Bryan Cook (concussion)

CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring)

CB Chris Lammons (hup)

DT Tershawn Wharton (left knee)

Limited participation

DE Mike Danna (calf)

DE Frank Clark (illness)

K Harrison Butker (left ankle)

Full practice

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring/quad)

WR Skyy Moore (ankle)

WR Mecole Hardman (heel)

LB Nick Bolton (quad)

TE Travis Kelce (hip/back)

OL Trey Smith (pec)

Notes: Fenton is a starter for the Chiefs’ defense.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire