Bills at Chiefs: Wednesday injury reports
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their divisional round meeting at Arrowhead Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Did not practice
N/A
Limited participation
DE Mario Addison (shoulder)
Full practice
N/A
Notes:
Addison was injured in the wild-card round vs. the Patriots.
Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
Did not practice
CB Rashad Fenton (back)
RB Darrel Williams (toe)
Limited participation
N/A
Full practice
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder)
WR Tyreek Hill (heel)
CB L’Jarius Sneed (knees)
Notes:
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Fenton and Williams are trending in the right direction, per Chiefs Wire. … Edward-Helaire did not play vs. the Steelers in the wild-card round while Hill did.
Related
WATCH: Jordan Poyer, Isaiah McKenzie, Ed Oliver mic'd up vs. Patriots
Who the Bills protected on their practice squad for the divisional round
Bills place Eli Ankou on practice squad COVID-19 list