Bills at Chiefs: Wednesday injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their divisional round meeting at Arrowhead Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Did not practice

  • N/A

Limited participation

Full practice

  • N/A

Notes:

Addison was injured in the wild-card round vs. the Patriots.

Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

Did not practice

Limited participation

  • N/A

Full practice

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder)

  • WR Tyreek Hill (heel)

  • CB L’Jarius Sneed (knees)

Notes:

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Fenton and Williams are trending in the right direction, per Chiefs Wire. … Edward-Helaire did not play vs. the Steelers in the wild-card round while Hill did.

