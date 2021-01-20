Bills at Chiefs: Wednesday injury update for QB Patrick Mahomes

The latest health update on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, ahead of his team’s AFC title bout with the Buffalo Bills, was another positive one.

On Tuesday, reports suggested that Mahomes would practice on hump day. Adding another 24 hours to that, it appears that will hold true.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mahomes will have a “very light practice” on Wednesday. The report suggests that Mahomes still could be listed as a limited player in practice or a did not participant on injury reports despite that light work. Considering the NFL’s concussion protocol, that could indicate Mahomes is doing individual work.

In addition, Mahomes will reportedly “ramp up” work in practice as the week continues. That also goes hand-in-hand with the league’s concussion protocol policies, which essentially is a day-by-day process.

Later on Wednesday, both the Bills and Chiefs will release their first injury reports ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Bills Wire will provide that information when it becomes available, so be sure to check back here.

