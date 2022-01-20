Bills at Chiefs: Thursday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their divisional round meeting at Arrowhead Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Did not practice
N/A
Limited participation
DE Mario Addison (shoulder)
Full practice
N/A
Notes:
Addison was injured in the wild-card round vs. the Patriots.
Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
Did not practice
CB Rashad Fenton (back)
RB Darrel Williams (toe)
LB Willie Gay Jr. (personal)
Limited participation
LB Anthony Hitchens (back)
OL Prine Tega Wanogho (rib)
Full practice
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder)
WR Tyreek Hill (heel)
CB L’Jarius Sneed (knees)
Notes:
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Fenton and Williams are trending in the right direction, per Chiefs Wire. … Edward-Helaire did not play vs. the Steelers in the wild-card round while Hill did. … Hitchens, Wanogho and Gay were added to the injury report on Thursday.
