Bills at Chiefs: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday ahead of their Week 6 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (4-1)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47). (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Did not practice

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

WR Jake Kumerow

Limited participation

CB Christian Benford (hand)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)

DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

S Jordan Poyer (ribs)

Full practice

CB Kaiir Elam (foot)

DT DaQuan Jones (hip)

WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Notes: Of players listed as limited, Benford, Edmunds, Knox, and Poyer did not play last week. … DaQuan Jones, Elam, were upgraded from limited to full on Thursday. … CB Tre White returned to practice but will not play vs. Chiefs. … Poyer, Benford had red non-contact jerseys on at practice.

Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Did not practice

S Bryan Cook (concussion)

CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring)

CB Chris Lammons (hip)

DT Tershawn Wharton (left knee)

DE Frank Clark (illness)

Limited participation

N/A

Full practice

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring/quad)

WR Skyy Moore (ankle)

K Harrison Butker (left ankle)

WR Mecole Hardman (heel)

LB Nick Bolton (quad)

TE Travis Kelce (hip/back)

OL Trey Smith (pec)

DE Mike Danna (calf)

S Justin Reid (hand)

Notes: Fenton is a starter for the Chiefs’ defense. … Per Chiefs Wire, rookie CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) might be activated from IR for the game. … The Chiefs expect Butker to play vs. the Bills.

