Bills at Chiefs spread remains the same as game day nears

The Buffalo Bills entered Week 5 as a slight underdog to the Chiefs in Kansas City.

It has remained that way, completely.

Earlier this week, the Bills were a three-point dog… and that has remained the same as of Saturday. That line comes to us via Tipico Sportsbook (access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list).

In terms of a three-point edge, sportsbooks are essentially calling this game a bit of a toss up. Traditionally the home team is given an edge of around three points in the spread so if this was a neutral site game, it would be a pick ’em.

That’s the Chiefs next week, as the game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium.

The upcoming meeting also comes following a 2020 season which saw the Chiefs beat the Bills twice. The second of the two wins for Kansas City sent them to the Super Bowl via the AFC title game.

In both outings, KC looked to be the far superior team… but they’ve surprisingly lost two of their four games already this season. Through all of last season, the Chiefs only lost two games the entire year.

In addition to the spread not moving, the over/ under didn’t, either. That remains at 56.5.

So far in 2021, the Bills are 3-1 against the spread, according to Sportsbook Wire. On the flip side, the Chiefs have a 1-3 record ATS.

In terms of over/under, the Bills are 1-3 in hitting it. The Chiefs are 3-1.

The moneyline sits at Bills (+132) and Chiefs (-156).

