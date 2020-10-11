Bills-Chiefs will be played on Monday night (if Bills and Titans play)

It remans to be seen whether the Bills and Ttians will play as scheduled on Tuesday night. If that happens, the Week Six game between the Chiefs and Bills won’t land in the cluster of 1:00 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Via Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com, the NFL will move Chiefs vs. Bills to next Monday night, if the Bills and Titans play on Tuesday night.

It makes sense. The Bills are the innocent bystanders in all of this. Why should they have to play on Sunday after playing on Tuesday?

The Chiefs-Bills game would be part of a doubleheader including the Cardinals at Cowboys. It’s unclear whether it would be a true doubleheader or an overlapping twin bill, like the one that happened six days ago.

