Bills, Chiefs Perform Backfield Shakeups

Saturday was roster cutdown day across the NFL, as more than 1,110 players lost their jobs in the span of 24 hours. In the midst of the madness, the Bills pulled the plug on LeSean McCoy after he spent four years in Buffalo following his trade from the Eagles by then-coach Chip Kelly. All offseason, the Bills said they were committed to McCoy and McCoy said all along he expected to stay, but that never really made a whole lot of sense. McCoy turned 31 in July and was entering the final year of his deal at a salary north of $6 million. He’s not worth that anymore, and the Bills decided to end his Buffalo tenure. McCoy had to see the writing on the wall, but word on the Twitter streets was the team didn’t give him a heads-up beforehand.

Anyway, McCoy didn’t sit on the street corner for long. Old friend Andy Reid came calling, and the two are reunited in Kansas City. McCoy will get one more push at as Super Bowl with the Chiefs. But this throws a massive wrench into the K.C. backfield for fantasy purposes. Damien Williams had been going in the second or third rounds of drafts all summer as a borderline RB1/2. McCoy was guaranteed $3 million by the Chiefs on his one-year deal, nearly twice as much as Williams was guaranteed on his recent extension. We don’t have any doubt that Williams is the better player as it stands here on September 2, 2019, but Reid loves his veterans and is certainly going to use McCoy. It’s hard to go into Week 1 trusting either of these backs for fantasy purposes. Perhaps we’ll learn more from practice this week, but we can only treat Williams and McCoy as RB3/FLEX plays until things start to clear, if they clear. Rookie Darwin Thompson was a late-summer riser in drafts, creeping his way into the seventh and eighth rounds. He’s a big loser here, as well. Thompson is now a guy on the end of fantasy benches who is likely the first to go when owners need a starter or see other waiver opportunities. McCoy looked washed with the Bills in 2018, but his supporting cast gets a big boost.

As for the Bills, Devin Singletary and Frank Gore get fantasy spikes. McCoy actually “begged” Gore to come to Buffalo, so it’s funny that McCoy is now not there before the two could even play a down together. But Singletary, drafted in the third round out of FAU in April, showed well in camp and preseason and made the move to release McCoy possible. Gore will likely see 10-14 weekly carries at the start of the season, and Singletary could see around the same. Gore never seems to go away despite his advanced age, so it would be foolish to write him off completely. But common sense would say Singletary should take control of this backfield in due time. Singletary has jumped to upside RB3 status, while Gore is a low-floor, low-ceiling FLEX. T.J. Yeldon also made the Bills’ roster and could siphon some pass-down work.

Chargers Break Off Talks with Gordon

It has gone a bit overlooked, but the Chargers were actually the other finalist for LeSean McCoy’s services. They offered him a similar deal, but McCoy opted to reunite with coach Andy Reid instead of Anthony Lynn, who was previously McCoy’s RBs coach in Buffalo under Rex Ryan. On Sunday, Chargers GM Tom Telesco announced the team will suspend contract negotiations with holdout Melvin Gordon until after the season. The sides never seemed to be particularly close to striking a deal, and now the ball is in Gordon’s court whether he wants to report to the team and make his $5.605 million or skip games and forfeit $330K per week. If Gordon continues to stay away, the Bolts will head into Week 1 with a tandem of Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. Telesco called Ekeler the starter Sunday when talking to the media. As the running back on seven-point home favorites versus the Colts, Ekeler will be on the RB2 map.

Cowboys, Zeke Making Progress

Whereas the Bolts and Melvin Gordon remain far apart in talks, the Cowboys and their star holdout, Ezekiel Elliott, are inching closer to a resolution, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill. Unlike L.A., Dallas is open to communication regarding extensions for its star players in-season. Once Elliott’s deal gets figured out, the Cowboys also want to lock up Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. Talks between the Cowboys and Elliott were said to be “intensifying” this weekend. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the two sides come together in time for Elliott to play Week 1 against the Giants. It would be a massive jolt to the team ahead of a divisional matchup versus a rival. Elliott doesn’t need to practice in order to play Sunday, but it would be nice if this thing gets done sooner rather than later. Obviously, whenever Elliott is back, rookie Tony Pollard’s stock takes a huge hit. He would go from a top-10 fantasy back without Zeke to an RB4 stash with minimal standalone value.

Quarterback & Running Back Quick Slants

The Chiefs sent backup QB Chad Henne to injured reserve with his broken ankle. Matt Moore is Patrick Mahomes’ backup. … Free agent Brian Hoyer is visiting the Colts, as is David Fales. … The Jets added Josh Adams to their practice squad. … Cam Newton (foot) practiced Sunday. He’ll be ready for Week 1 against the Rams. … The Seahawks re-signed QB Geno Smith after releasing him Saturday. … Panthers waived undrafted rookie RB Elijah Holyfield. … Jaguars placed RB Alfred Blue (ankle) on I.R. and claimed RBs Devine Ozigbo and Tyler Ervin off waivers. … Bengals claimed RB Samaje Perine off waivers from the Redskins, while the Redskins added Wendell Smallwood to their backfield. … Lions claimed catch-first RB J.D. McKissic off waivers from the Seahawks. He’s a natural replacement for Theo Riddick. … The Raiders now have four quarterbacks on their roster after claiming DeShone Kizer off waivers. … Brandon Allen is the Broncos’ new No. 2 QB after being claimed from the Rams.

Wide Receiver & Tight End Quick Slants

Trey Burton didn’t practice Sunday. He missed the entire offseason program and chunks of training camp after sports-hernia surgery. His status for Thursday night’s Week 1 opener against the Packers is in question. … Free agent WR Eli Rogers worked out for the Dolphins. … The Jaguars signed Hard Knocks favorite WR Keelan Doss to their practice squad. … Bengals cut WR Josh Malone and replaced him with former All Pro KR Pharoh Cooper. … Panthers released WR Torrey Smith after snagging WRs Ray-Ray McCloud and Brandon Zylstra off waivers. … Jaguars claimed athletic TE Seth DeValve off waivers from the Browns, who replaced DeValve with Cardinals castoff Ricky Seals-Jones. … Giants claimed WR Cody Core off waivers from the Bengals. … Jets claimed WR Braxton Berrios off waivers from the Patriots. … Rookie WR N’Keal Harry (ankle, hamstring, toe) is believed to be a candidate for short-term I.R. … The Patriots are expected to try and re-sign Demaryius Thomas, but the Broncos were also linked to Thomas Sunday.