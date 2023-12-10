Bills at Chiefs: No deny Josh Allen on this touchdown run

It’s hard to stop Bills quarterback Josh Allen when he’s only six yards from your end zone.

The Chiefs learned it’s really hard to when he’s pushing like this.

Allen got some help from his friends, but forced his way into the end zone to give his team a 14-0 lead on the Chiefs.

His score below capped a 12-play, 73-yard drive, which can be seen in the clip below:

