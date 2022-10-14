Bills at Chiefs: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Friday ahead of their Week 6 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (4-1)
Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47). (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Out
WR Jake Kumerow
Questionable
DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)
Will play
CB Christian Benford (hand)
S Jordan Poyer (ribs)
LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)
CB Kaiir Elam (foot)
DT DaQuan Jones (hip)
WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)
DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
OL Mitch Morse (elbow)
RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
Notes: CB Tre White returned to practice but will not play vs. Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Out
S Bryan Cook (concussion)
CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring)
DT Tershawn Wharton (left knee)
Questionable
N/A
Will play
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring/quad)
CB Chris Lammons (hip)
WR Skyy Moore (ankle)
K Harrison Butker (left ankle)
WR Mecole Hardman (heel)
LB Nick Bolton (quad)
TE Travis Kelce (hip/back)
OL Trey Smith (pec)
DE Mike Danna (calf)
S Justin Reid (hand)
DE Frank Clark (illness)
Notes: Fenton is a starter for the Chiefs’ defense. … Per Chiefs Wire, rookie CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) might be activated from IR for the game. … The Chiefs expect Butker to play vs. the Bills.