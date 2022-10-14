Bills at Chiefs: Final injury reports

Nick Wojton
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Friday ahead of their Week 6 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (4-1)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47). (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Out

  • WR Jake Kumerow

Questionable

  • DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

Will play

  • CB Christian Benford (hand)

  • S Jordan Poyer (ribs)

  • LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

  • TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)

  • CB Kaiir Elam (foot)

  • DT DaQuan Jones (hip)

  • WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)

  • DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

  • OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

  • RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

Notes: CB Tre White returned to practice but will not play vs. Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Out

  • S Bryan Cook (concussion)

  • CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring)

  • DT Tershawn Wharton (left knee)

Questionable

  • N/A

Will play

  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring/quad)

  • CB Chris Lammons (hip)

  • WR Skyy Moore (ankle)

  • K Harrison Butker (left ankle)

  • WR Mecole Hardman (heel)

  • LB Nick Bolton (quad)

  • TE Travis Kelce (hip/back)

  • OL Trey Smith (pec)

  • DE Mike Danna (calf)

  • S Justin Reid (hand)

  • DE Frank Clark (illness)

Notes: Fenton is a starter for the Chiefs’ defense. … Per Chiefs Wire, rookie CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) might be activated from IR for the game. … The Chiefs expect Butker to play vs. the Bills.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

