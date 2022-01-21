Bills at Chiefs: Final Friday injury reports
Here are the final full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their divisional round meeting at Arrowhead Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Out
N/A
Questionable
N/A
Will play
DE Mario Addison (shoulder)
Notes:
Addison was injured in the wild-card round vs. the Patriots.
Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
Out
N/A
Questionable
CB Rashad Fenton (back)
RB Darrel Williams (toe)
Will play
LB Willie Gay Jr. (personal)
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder)
LB Anthony Hitchens (back)
OL Prine Tega Wanogho (rib)
WR Tyreek Hill (heel)
CB L’Jarius Sneed (knees)
Notes:
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Fenton and Williams are trending in the right direction, per Chiefs Wire. … Edward-Helaire did not play vs. the Steelers in the wild-card round while Hill did. … Hitchens, Wanogho and Gay were added to the injury report on Thursday.
