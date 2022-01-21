Bills at Chiefs: Final Friday injury reports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Here are the final full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their divisional round meeting at Arrowhead Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Out

  • N/A

Questionable

  • N/A

Will play

Notes:

Addison was injured in the wild-card round vs. the Patriots.

Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

Out

  • N/A

Questionable

Will play

  • LB Willie Gay Jr. (personal)

Notes:

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Fenton and Williams are trending in the right direction, per Chiefs Wire. … Edward-Helaire did not play vs. the Steelers in the wild-card round while Hill did. … Hitchens, Wanogho and Gay were added to the injury report on Thursday.

Related

WATCH: Jordan Poyer, Isaiah McKenzie, Ed Oliver mic'd up vs. Patriots

Who the Bills protected on their practice squad for the divisional round

Bills place Eli Ankou on practice squad COVID-19 list

Recommended Stories