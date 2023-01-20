Bills, Chiefs fans already buy up tons of potential neutral-site game tickets

Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs fans are not sitting on their hands.

A neutral-site AFC Championship in Atlanta is a real possibility. If the Bills and Chiefs both win in the Divisional round, that’s where the contest will be played after the NFL altered AFC postseason seeding due to Damar Hamlin’s injury.

Of course, the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars, who play against Buffalo and Kansas City this upcoming weekend, respectively, will have something to say about that game happening.

Regardless, the fan bases jumped at the possibility to be at that potential Atlanta contest. It was announced earlier this week that tickets would go on sale in the coming days and did they ever take off.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bills and Chiefs fans have combined to purchase a whopping 50,000 tickets within 24 hours:

More than 50,000 tickets were purchased by the Bills’ and Chiefs’ season-ticket holders in the first 24 hours they were for sale for the if-needed, neutral-site AFC Championship Game. Bills fans would be seated on their side of the field and Chiefs fans on the other. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2023

Approximately, Mercedes-Benz Stadium the home of the Atlanta Falcons holds 71,000 people.

That’s a huge chunk out of the stadium’s seating in such a quick time frame.

Of course, the Bills and Chiefs have to do their jobs on the field in the Divisional round to make this contest happen.

And for those wondering: No harm, no foul.

The Bengals and Jaguars could use this ticket selling as “fuel” or “motivation” this upcoming weekend, right?

Not so much, since Cincinnati has also put tickets on sale in case the AFC title game ends up being Jacksonville at Cincy.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire