Bills at Chiefs: Everything we know from underwhelming Buffalo loss

The Buffalo Bills magical season came to an end with an 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in the AFC Championship. A game pitting two of the top young quarterbacks and explosive offenses against one another quickly titled in the favor of the Chiefs with a 21-point second quarter. From there, the Bills could not match Kansas City’s speed and firepower.

The game started off well enough for Buffalo, as their opening drive ended with points. The Bills drive stalled in Kansas City territory, but Tyler Bass put the points on the board with a booming 51-yard field goal.

The teams traded three-and-outs on their next offensive possessions. However, on the Bills punt, Chiefs returner Mecole Hardman muffed the kick. Buffalo gunner Taiwan Jones recovered the fumble at the Chiefs’ three-yard-line. The Bills would go on to score on the next play: a three-yard pass to Dawson Knox.

After that moment, the game swung definitively into the Chiefs’ favor. Their offense, which started the game slowly, found its rhythm in full force. Patrick Mahomes made the plays that the league has become accustomed to. The KC playmakers put pressure on Buffalo’s defense, as Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce found openings. Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored on rushes from close range.

Kansas City’s secondary limited the space that Buffalo’s receivers had throughout the game. The Bills could not break off the big plays that became such an important part of their success over the second part of the season. While the Chiefs offense was impressive as usual, it was their defense’s performance which was quite impressive, forcing Buffalo to settle for short passes and eliminating any sort of explosive by the Bills.

Following the end of Buffalo’s fun campaign, here’s everything we know from their loss Kansas City:

Final Score: Chiefs 38, Bills 24

Keys to the game

Too much speed: Kansas City's speed proved to overwhelm the Bills. Buffalo's secondary struggled to matchup against Tyreek Hill and Mecole Coleman... And too much power: The Bills did not have an answer for Travis Kelce. He was open in all situations against Buffalo. Kelce found holes in zone and outmuscled defenders when in man coverage...Mahomes makes plays: Mahomes, even with the turf toe issue, escaped the pocket to find time to complete passes. Mahomes used his superior playmakers to buoy their offensive production. The signal-caller made it look easy as times against a Bills defense that showed a glimmer of improvement during the postseason...Offensive interruption: A great deal is discussed about the Chiefs speed on offense. However, their defensive plan completely shut down Buffalo's playmakers from gain any sort of footing. Kansas City's secondary blanketed the Bills receivers. The consistent blitz calls took its toll on Buffalo's offensive line, as they could not stand up against the Chiefs pass rush. Allen was under duress all evening...Lack of big plays for Bills: The Bills were forced to accept check-downs and underneath passes all game. The Chiefs neutralized the league's receiving leader Stefon Diggs...Red zone issues: The Chiefs came into the game with the worst defense in the red zone. Buffalo could only muster a three-yard touchdown after the Coleman fumble recovery and a garbage time touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie. Kansas City found the end zone, while the Buffalo hit field goals.

3 stars of the game

Patrick Mahomes- Mahomes was stellar, going 29-of-38 for 325 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Tyreek Hill- Hill was uncoverable, catching nine passes for 172 receiving yards, including a 71-yard grab and go which setup a score. Travis Kelce- Kelce was a monster, reeling in 13 passes for 118 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions. He had two scores in Week 6 vs. the Bills as well.

It was over when...

For all intents and purposes, the game was in hand at halftime. The Chiefs took complete control in the second quarter, scoring 21 points in the frame. After they scored on their third consecutive drive in the quarter, it was apparent that Buffalo's defense was struggling to keep pace with Kansas City's speed and attack. Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored on a one-yard rushing plunge. This gave the Chiefs a 21-9 lead at the time. The Chiefs would put a stranglehold on this game in the third quarter, adding another 10 points to their lead. To make the score line a bit more respectable, Buffalo would add a touchdown and a field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes wins QB battle

The game featured two of the game's premier young quarterbacks. Both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are mentioned as candidates for the league's Most Valuable Player Award this year. It was Mahomes who wins this round, as he led the explosive Chiefs offensive on drives straight through the Bills defense. Allen, for his part, battle valiantly to keep Buffalo in the game. However, the Chiefs corraled Allen and kept him from hitting the deep ball. Mahomes finished with 325 passing yards on a 29-of-38 day. He threw three touchdowns. Allen, in his first AFC Championship game, concluded his game 28-of-48 for 287 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and one interception. Allen added 88 yards on seven carries, leading the Bills on the ground. Allen had an incredible run and breakout year in 2020, but he was the second-best of two quarterbacks on Sunday night.

What's next?

It's a wrap on the Bills season. Buffalo will take some time to process how close they came to the Super Bowl. It was a tremendous year for the Bills, but this loss is going to linger for a while. After the way this concluded, we might be seeing a budding rivalry for some time in the AFC. Before the Bills look at their roster for next year, they'll take some time to review their success and ultimately create a plan to get over this hill next year. You know Sean McDermott is already looking to 2021.