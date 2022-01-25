A huge audience was watching the Chiefs’ thrilling overtime win over the Bills on Sunday night.

CBS announced an audience of 42.7 million viewers for the game. That number represents the average audience at any given time during the game; the audience peaked at 51.7 million viewers during overtime.

The last time an NFL game other than the Super Bowl or a conference championship game drew a larger audience was five years ago, when the Packers’ last-second win over the Cowboys in the divisional round drew 48.5 million viewers.

The NFL has increasingly distanced itself from everything else on American television, and it’s likely that nothing else on television in 2022 will outdraw Bills-Chiefs, except the conference championship games and Super Bowl LVI.

Bills-Chiefs draws 42.7 million viewers, most for divisional round in five years originally appeared on Pro Football Talk