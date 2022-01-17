Bills at Chiefs divisional round matchup slated
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are slated to meet once again with it all on the line in the NFL postseason.
The Bills (11-6) and Chiefs (12-5) will faceoff in the divisional round in Kansas City on Sunday.
Buffalo topped the New England Patriots in their wild-card meeting, 47-17. Likewise, the Chiefs blew out their first postseason opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers, 42-21.
The game will be the Bills’ second trip to Kansas City this season.
In Week 5, Buffalo beat the Chiefs, 38-20 in that Sunday Night Football contest.
That game came after KC defeated the Bills twice last season. Once in the regular season in Buffalo and then a second time in the AFC championship.
That one was a 38-24 final.
Here’s the NFL’s full slate for next weekend’s divisional round:
Saturday: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (4:30 p.m.)
Saturday: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m.)
Sunday: Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3:00 p.m.)
Sunday: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m.)
