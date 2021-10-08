Bills at Chiefs: 9 things to watch for during Week 5’s game

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2021 slate in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills visit them for their matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

Once the game gets going, there will a few particular things to keep in mind throughout it.

With that, here are nine things to watch for during Week 5’s Bills-Chiefs meeting:

Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen . (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Mahomes and the Chiefs were 2-0 against Allen and the Bills last season. How does Allen fare against them in Round 3?

In addition, Allen has been cruising lately, but Week 1 didn’t go to plan. Mahomes himself has had some up-and-down outings. With both guys, which player shows up? The good or bad?

A betting man might say these two will rise to the occasion…. but let’s wait and see.

Can the Bills slow down the Chiefs' playmakers?

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Travis Kelce wasn’t stopped at all by Buffalo’s defense in 2020. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was slowed down in the first meeting but he had a big game in the postseason.

Numbers aren’t even important to acknowledge. The Bills defense have to keep this pair under wraps.

Will Matt Milano play?

Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Speaking of Kelce, Milano is a player that will be involved in defending him… if he plays. Milano is listed as questionable currently and might not go. Defensive end AJ Epenesa is also listed as questionable.

Do Chiefs get pieces back on defense?

Charvarius Ward #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Chiefs defense has had some inconsistent play early in 2021 and injuries haven’t helped. But against Buffalo a few defenders might be coming back into the lineup. Among those are cornerback Charvarius Ward and linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

If a few pieces do come back for KC, how much do they help?

How the Bills' pass rush works

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Epenesa is questionable, as mentioned. But the Bills’ offseason plans included addressing the pass rush, mainly because it was lackluster against the Chiefs twice last season.

Simple put, did Buffalo’s front office get the job done there? Epenesa playing alongside veteran Jerry Hughes and rookie Greg Rousseau will help.

The red zone for both teams

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

For both teams on both sides of the ball, the red zone will be key.

Defensively, the Bills have allowed a touchdown in the red zone 33.33 percent of the time this season, tied for the NFL’s best rate. The Chiefs are at the opposite end of the spectrum, Their rate of 79 percent is the fourth-worst.

On offense, the roles switch. The Bills aren’t quite as low as their 57 percent ranks as the 23rd best. Buffalo also only went 3-for-7 there last week and in their Week 4 game, KC did force three field goals on six trips to the red zone.

Finally, Kansas City sits as the fourth-best red zone offense currently.

Does Knox's hot start continue?

Bills tight end Dawson Knox celebrates . (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Bills tight end Dawson Knox is on first to start this season and added to it last week in a big way. He had two touchdown catches. If he can keep that going in Kansas City, it might go a long way for the Bills

Additionally, he did have a good game in 2020 against the Chiefs. In the AFC title game, he had six catches and a touchdown.

Will Josh Gordon play?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The Chiefs are still mum on Josh Gordon’s status. He’s on their active roster already as he was called up from the practice squad this week. Still, Gordon could be inactive on game day.

If he is active, we still won’t know until the game begins how much he’ll be used. It could be a lot, or just in a handful of plays.

Is the run defense a problem?

Chief’s running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Mahomes, Kelce, Hill. The Chiefs offense has playmakers… but do not overlook their run game.

The Bills lost to the Chiefs in the regular season last year… mostly because of the Kansas City rushing attack. Buffalo cannot overlook Clyde Edwards-Helarie coming out of the backfield. He had 161 rushing yards in that one game vs. the Bills.

