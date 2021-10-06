Bills at Chiefs: 9 storylines to follow in Week 5

It’s Wednesday so the Buffalo Bills are now turning their attention to their next opponent. This week, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs.

With that, here are nine storylines to follow this week during the lead up to game day:

The AFC title game

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It might be something that hurts to be reminded of, but buckle up. It’s going to be mentioned all week both in Buffalo and Kansas City.

The Bills lost twice to the Chiefs last season, but the more recent one hurt: The AFC championship. That game is going to be referenced all week leading up to Sunday.

Prime-time Game 1

A general view of a bank of lights. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Speaking of Sunday, it’s the first of a few prime-time games for the Bills in 2021. It’s the first of two, back-to-back. This upcoming weekend is Sunday Night Football, and then next week (vs. Titans) is a Monday Night Football contest.

Josh vs. Pat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)\

Like it or not, we’re going to have another comparison-fest this week. Who is better? Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes or Bills quarterback Josh Allen?

Some might want to say, who cares? They both can be good.

But where’s the fun in that, right?

A true test

Bills quarterback Josh Allen Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills defense is playing at a ridiculous rate to start 2021. But everyone in Buffalo has to admit that recent games have been against some pretty poor competition. The Chiefs offense will be, by far, their toughest test.

And just in general, we’ll have that “measure stick” term tossed out there. This is going to be labeled as two of the best in the AFC going head-to-head, after all.

Not to mention, between Buffalo’s defense and their QB… we saw both play very poorly vs. Kansas City in 2020.

The red zone

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

For both teams on both sides of the ball, the red zone is key. Defensively, the Bills have allowed a touchdown in the red zone 33.33 percent of the time this season, tied for the NFL’s best rate. The Chiefs are at the opposite end of the spectrum, Their rate of 79 percent is the fourth-worst.

On offense, the roles switch. The Bills aren’t quite as low as their 57 percent ranks as the 23rd best. But Buffalo also only went 3-for-7 there last week. Kansas City sits as the fourth-best red zone offense currently.

Will the new Josh play?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Not Allen, rather, Josh Gordon. The Chiefs signed him last week and he could make his debut vs. the Bills (because, of course). Gordon has had a slew of off-field issues, but is a former All-Pro talent.

Buffalo's injury situation

Bills linebacker Matt Milano

The Bills have a growing injury list.

Safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Taron Johnson, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and linebacker Matt Milano had injury issues coming into this week. On Wednesday, Buffalo coach Sean McDermottt added defensive end Greg Rousseau to the injury report.

We’ll have a full list of updates throughout the week. The Bills could stand to use… all of those guys.

Did the offseason actually work?

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Bills’ entire offseason was based around improving against the Chiefs. Specifically, their pass rush.

Well… did that work? We won’t find out this answer until Sunday but we’ll hear about it before then.

What does the O-line look like?

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown ( Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

McDermott isn’t exactly a straight-shooter ever, and he could possibly change his mind. But how does Buffalo’s offensive line look against KC? Last week, the Bills notably benched Cody Ford and started rookie Spencer Brown.

Those sound like they’ll remain, but what about if Feliciano can play? Is he back? Plenty to monitor.

Bonus: The same ol' one

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, greets Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

McDermott knows Kansas City head coach Andy Reid… we get it.

They’ve faced off enough and we all know that storyline… so hopefully this the week we don’t have it anymore.. but we might.

