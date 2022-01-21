Bills at Chiefs: 7 things to watch for during divisional round

The Buffalo Bills will continue their long postseason journey this weekend. The Bills (11-6) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) for a second time this season.

Once this divisional battle nears, there will a few particular things to keep in mind.

With that, here are seven things to watch for during Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs matchup:

Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes

We're at the end of the week and you've heard about it enough: Allen will be facing off against Mahomes. Even though these two won't ever be on the field at the same time, this game will be all about these two duking it out.

We’re at the end of the week and you’ve heard about it enough: Allen will be facing off against Mahomes. Even though these two won’t ever be on the field at the same time, this game will be all about these two duking it out.

A completely different Chiefs team

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Bills did beat the Chiefs earlier this year. A fair and square 38-24 final.

However, Kansas City has much improved since then. That loss sent KC to a 2-3 record. That’s pretty poor. Considering they only lost two more times the rest of the year? Clearly they turned it around.

This Chiefs team might be a lot better than they were in Week 5.

Can the Bills hold up without Tre?

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) . (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Tre’Davious White played a part in Buffalo’s win in Kansas City in Week 5. He will not factor into the divisional round since his season ended long ago.

Even though White was injured all the way back on Thanksgiving, since then, the Bills defense hasn’t played many good offenses. The best was probably the Tampa Bay Bucs, who beat the Bills.

Buffalo has to cope without White once again while slowing down tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and others.

How the Bills' pass rush works

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills’ entire offseason was based around improving against the Chiefs. Specifically, their pass rush.

Well… did that work? It did in the regular season, but who cares about that now? It’s all about the playoffs and advancing. The Bills pass rush could be a difference maker.

For what it’s worth, Buffalo had two sacks against KC in Round 1… with eight QB hits. That’s a nice total.

Can Knox and offense keep rolling?

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox . (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Dawson Knox ended the regular season quietly for the Bills. Last week, he was anything but.

Knox nearly had three touchdowns against the Patriots last week, settling for two. He also torched the Chiefs earlier this season for 117 yards on three catches. He also scored.

If the Bills offense can roll like they did last week, Knox might need to play like this again.

Who is coming out of the Chiefs' backfield?

Darrel Williams #31 of the Kansas City Chiefs . (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has missed three-straight games. Per Chiefs Wire, he has a shoulder injury.

Without him, Darrell Williams was the assumed No. 1 but another player in Jerick McKinnon stepped up in KC’s wild-card win. He posted over 140 yards from scrimmage and a score.

Home vs. away

A general view of socially distanced Kansas City Chiefs Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills got a taste of the postseason a year ago. They won two games at home before losing on the road to the Chiefs.

Dating a long time back, road games have been a problem.

Buffalo has lost eight-straight games away from Orchard Park in the playoffs. It’s time to break that streak.

