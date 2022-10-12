Bills at Chiefs: 7 storylines to watch for in Week 6

Here are seven Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs:

13 seconds

Let’s just rip off the bandage, shall we?

All you will hear about this week is “13 seconds” in reference to the last time these two teams met in the postseason. It was one of the best games in NFL history… and it did not go the Bills’ way in the end, unfortunately.

Sorry to bring it up, but players, coaches, media, and fans, will be mentioning it all week in their storylines.

Shorter week... ish

A bit of an edge for the Bills?

Buffalo played at 1 p.m. on Sunday last weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kansas City hosted the Las Vegas Raiders… on Monday.

Technically the Bills have had more time to prepare for this one. Hopefully they put it to good use.

Josh vs. Pat

As it always is… what does Bills vs. Chiefs mean? Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes facing off. It’s a team game, but this is the new quarterback duo for the foreseeable future in the NFL. It’s the hot-topic conversation across the league right now.

Buckle up for another round.

Life without Tyreek

This matchup will be the first time the Bills face the Chiefs without receiver Tyreek Hill in their lineup in a long time. Now with the Miami Dolphins, Hill really had his way with the Buffalo defense in recent years.

Does Hill being out of this lineup give the Bills an advantage? At least on paper, it gives them a chance to focus on Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce a bit more–who is fresh off a four-touchdown effort in Week 5.

Not to mention, Kelce has done damage against the Bills, too.

What the D-line was built for

The Bills revamped their defensive line with the likes of DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle… oh, and Von Miller… this offseason.

Miller’s signing was labeled as a move that could “close games” for the Bills. More specifically, closing them against Chiefs. The D-line has played well so far through five games, but this week is, quite literally, what they were built for.

Injuries... getting better?

The injury situation in Buffalo… is improving? Finally, it is.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) is practicing, but he still won’t play according to head coach Sean McDermott. But the Bills still might get some pieces back in Kansas City.

Names who might return against the Chiefs (and will be monitored through the week) include:

WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

S Jordan Poyer (ribs)

TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)

CB Christian Benford (hand)

Another first of two?

Not only has Buffalo and Kansas City become accustomed to seeing each other once a year the past couple of seasons, the two cities are used to doing battle again in the playoffs. This matchup is going to be billed as a potential AFC postseason preview once again this week.

