Bills at Chiefs: 3 key matchups in Week 6

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in their upcoming Week 6 game.

Even with it being an AFC showdown, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

Here are three key matchups to watch during Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs meeting:

LB Matt Milano vs. TE Travis Kelce

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce had an outstanding effort against the Las Vegas last week. Four total touchdowns, something he’s never accomplished before in a single game. Kelce is also no stranger to playing well against the Bills, he scored the game-winning touchdown in last year’s “13 seconds” playoff battle.

The player in coverage on that snap was Matt Milano. The linebacker, who is currently ranked as Pro Football Focus‘ best in the NFL at his position. They’ll be matched up plenty again.

DE Von Miller vs. OL Orlando Brown Jr.

S Bills linebacker Von Miller (40)Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Miller was signed to be the “closer” for the Bills. We’ve seen him moved around the defensive line plenty through five games. But Buffalo will love for him to win his battles on the blindside.

Blocking there is Orlando Brown Jr. So far this season, PFF has graded Brown as the 53rd best offensive tackle in the league.

QB Josh Allen vs. QB Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

We know… we know. They aren’t actually facing each other.

But this game is being hyped up as Allen vs. Mahomes, Mahomes vs. Allen, the quarterback battle of this generation.

Who are we to not put these two facing off as our a matchup to watch?

