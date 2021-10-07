Bills at Chiefs: 3 key matchups in Week 5

The Buffalo Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The Bills (3-1) enter the game as underdogs for the first time in 2021.

Regardless of that, the games, within the game, will still make all the difference.

With that, here are three key matchups to watch between the Bills and Chiefs (2-2):

OL Daryl Williams vs. DL Chris Jones

Bills quarterback Josh Allen Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Remember early in the AFC title game when there was a guy on the Chiefs who got into a bit of a pushing match against the Bills offensive line? Yup, it was defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Jones does move around the D-line, so this game plan for the Bills is not going to involve only Daryl Williams.

However, Williams is the veteran on the right side of Buffalo’s offensive line as he’s playing next to rookie Spencer Brown. Williams will probably get his fair shake against Jones and he needs to step up for Brown and quarterback Josh Allen.

CB Tre'Davious White vs. WR Tyreek Hill

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Both wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce gave the Bills fits last year, especially in the playoffs. Kelce is a whole other beast, but Tre’Davious White has to have a lockdown effort against Hill.

Hill does move around the formation to create mismatches, but White should just shadow him, no offense to slot corner Taron Johnson.

WR Stefon Diggs vs. CB Charvarius Ward

Charvarius Ward #35 of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Bills offense should hitch itself to Stefon Diggs and go where the wide receiver takes them. The Chiefs defense hasn’t had the best start to this season, especially in the red zone.

Regardless, all over the field, get the ball to Diggs, even if No. 1 cornerback Charvarius Ward is healthy as he appears to be this week. Diggs had 12 total catches between two games in 2020 vs. KC.

