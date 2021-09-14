Bills change COVID-19 policy: Fans must be vaccinated to attend games

The Buffalo Bills made some sweeping changes to the way the team is going to handle COVID-19 at Highmark Stadium.

The team announced on Tuesday that the Bills will now require fans to be vaccinated against the virus in order to attend games. However, there is a bit of a grace period.

The Bills have their next game slated against the Dolphins in Miami. After that, on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, the team said all attending the game must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to enter the venue.

By Oct. 31, all fans must be fully vaccinated with two shots.

Previously, the Bills mandated fans had to only wear masks in the concourse areas of the team facility and anywhere that is considered indoors.

