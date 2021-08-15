Bills CB Taron Johnson watched Ravens interception ‘over 500 times’

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson had a career-changing play in 2020. Everyone remembers it.

Sealing the Bills’ trip to the AFC championship, Johnson jumped in front a pass from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He took it to the house, scoring a 100-yard touchdown.

Not only did Johnson live it… he watched it a lot of time. Probably more than any Bills fan, even.

From training camp this week, Johnson said that number might total up to 500 times.

Check out his thoughts on the play below via Spectrum News:

