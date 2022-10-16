Bills CB Taron Johnson preserves win over Chiefs with crucial interception

Even when Josh Allen threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox with 1:04 left in the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs to go up, 24-20, nobody on Buffalo’s sideline felt a bit of comfort about the result of the game. Obviously, the Bills knew all about how quickly the Chiefs can score based on their 13-second scoring drive in the divisional round of the 2021 playoffs.

So, when the Bills kicked off after that touchdown, somebody was going to have to make a play to stop Patrick Mahomes from doing all the Patrick Mahomes things he does.

In this case, that was cornerback Taron Johnson, who jumped Mahomes’ pass to receiver Skyy Moore for the game-clinching interception with less than a minute left.

After a Devin Singletary run and two Josh Allen kneeldowns to run out the clock, that was that — and all the “Game of the Year” hype became reality.

Mahomes probably didn’t feel that way.

