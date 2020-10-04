Bills CB Levi Wallace questionable to return vs. Raiders

Nick Wojton

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace is questionable to return in his team’s Week 4 contest against the Raiders with an ankle injury.


Wallace went up for a pass that was deflected and appeared to land awkwardly on his foot. The third-year pro had actually started the game despite cornerback Josh Norman making his Buffalo debut after being activated from the team’s injured reserve list on Saturday.

Wallace was injured in the first quarter of the game while the Bills were up 7-0. The Raiders went on to score a 54-yard field goal on the drive to cut the score to 7-3.

