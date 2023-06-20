Is Bills CB Kaiir Elam poised for a breakout in 2023?

The stars are aligning for Kaiir Elam but now it’s up to him to make it happen.

Pro Football Focus named an “all-breakout team” for the 2023 NFL season. Elam, entering the second year of his career, had an up-and-down first season.

Injuries cost Elam playing time, but so did positive play from Dane Jackson. After Tre’Davious White returned to the field from his knee injury, Elam and Jackson ended up splitting some playing time.

Late in the year, Elam played well. He even recorded a playoff interception.

Following the 2022 season, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane noted that Elam would have every opportunity to find more playing time in his second year. That makes sense as Elam is a former first-round pick… draft status matters.

Elam still will have to earn it during training camp and at least PFF thinks he has what it takes. During spring practices, Elam and Jackson were once again splitting reps, but before the start of the 2023 season, we’ll have a winner between the two. While Sean McDermott’s defense does typically sport a rotation in certain positions, the secondary is not among those areas.

Regardless, with the passing game the NFL has become, both players will be important for the Bills defense.

Here’s the case PFF made for Elam having a breakout year in 2023:

After being taken with the 23rd selection of the 2022 draft, Elam had a very up-and-down rookie season, as he put up seven sub-60.0 coverage grades. However, a switch seemed to flip in the playoffs, as Elam put up his best game in the wild-card round, posting an 88.1 overall grade and an 88.0 coverage grade to go with an interception. In Buffalo’s two postseason games, Elam combined to allow just two catches for eight yards. If Elam can ride that postseason momentum into the 2023 regular season, the Bills may have an answer for some of the high-flying offenses in the AFC.

