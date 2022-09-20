Bills CB Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after head-to-head collision with teammate

An ambulance drove onto the field and carried Dane Jackson to a local hospital on Monday. (Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans in an ambulance after a collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds.

The injury occurred in the final minute of the game's first half. Jackson was covering Titans receiver Treylon Burks and tackled him low after a completed pass. As they fell to the ground, Edmunds dove in appearing to anticipate hitting Burks before he went to the turf. Instead, Burks and Jackson were already on the ground, and Edmunds made head-first contact with Jackson with the crown of his helmet, sending Jackson's head and neck whipping violently backward.

Warning: The footage below shows a violent head collision

Warning: Graphic Injury: #Bills Dane Jackson takes a scary hit to the head/neck area.



Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GrlazO2xqI — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) September 20, 2022

An ambulance immediately drove onto the field to tend to Jackson. Jackson's teammates surrounded him as he received medical attention before the ambulance carried Jackson away.

The entire #Bills team is on the field for Dane Jackson, whose head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate. pic.twitter.com/9bLC696IHr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022

The Bills announced after halftime that Jackson "has full movement" in his extremities and was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

CB Dane Jackson has been taken to ECMC for evaluation of a neck injury. He will be getting a CT scan and an x-ray. Jackson has full movement in extremities. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 20, 2022

No further information was available at the time of this post.

This post will be updated as more information is available.