Bills CB Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after head-to-head collision with teammate

Jason Owens
·2 min read
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: An ambulance is seen on field after Dane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills was injured in a play against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
An ambulance drove onto the field and carried Dane Jackson to a local hospital on Monday. (Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans in an ambulance after a collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds.

The injury occurred in the final minute of the game's first half. Jackson was covering Titans receiver Treylon Burks and tackled him low after a completed pass. As they fell to the ground, Edmunds dove in appearing to anticipate hitting Burks before he went to the turf. Instead, Burks and Jackson were already on the ground, and Edmunds made head-first contact with Jackson with the crown of his helmet, sending Jackson's head and neck whipping violently backward.

Warning: The footage below shows a violent head collision

An ambulance immediately drove onto the field to tend to Jackson. Jackson's teammates surrounded him as he received medical attention before the ambulance carried Jackson away.

The Bills announced after halftime that Jackson "has full movement" in his extremities and was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

No further information was available at the time of this post.

This post will be updated as more information is available.

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) during the Buffalo Bills game versus the Los Angeles Rams on September 8, 2022, at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Dane Jackson, seen here during last week's Bills win over the Rams. (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

