Bills CB Dane Jackson calls NFL debut interception ‘surreal’

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets in Week 7, 18-10, thanks to a career effort by kicker Tyler Bass and 300-plus passing yards from quarterback Josh Allen.

But football is three-phase game and in the second half, heroics came via the Bills defense. Pass rusher Jerry Hughes stole the headlines, but underneath the surface there was another big performance that helped get the Bills across the finish line. The one from cornerback Dane Jackson.

The overlooked seventh-round rookie had a pass breakup and his first-career interception in what was his NFL debut. Following the game, Jackson described what happened in an expected manner, but also credited his teammates for his performance, saying the veteran guys provided him with plenty of motivation.

“I felt good, it felt kind of surreal out there,” Jackson said. “I went out there with a lot of confidence thanks to the older guys.”

With Josh Norman (hamstring), Levi Wallace (ankle) and Cam Lewis (wrist) out with injuries, Jackson was one of four players who were called up from the practice squad on Saturday prior to kickoff. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott, like many, probably didn’t have high expectations for a player making his first start. But as it turns out, Jackson was solid.

“That was huge, for any rookie to contribute like that, especially coming off the bench the way he did. That’s our team, you know, next man up mentality,” McDermott said. “It’s a great lesson for the rest of the young players on our team that when your number’s called you better be ready.”

Naturally the highlighted moment that Jackson won’t soon forget was his first pick. Late in the first half, Darnold tossed a funny looking pass thanks to Buffalo’s pass rushers which Jackson jumped in front of while in zone coverage.

“I was in the right place at the right time,” Jackson said.

A strong day during his first time at the office is certainly a big-time confidence booster for Jackson and something that his team could certainly use moving forward. On Sunday, Buffalo continues their season against the Patriots, however, their two games after that, the Bills will need all the confident defensive backs they can get with the Seahawks and Cardinals also en route.

Related