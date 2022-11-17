Bills CB Christian Benford is the NFL rookie we’re not talking about enough

When the Buffalo Bills went into the 2022 NFL draft last April, they were looking for a running mate to line up opposite Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White, so they traded up in the first round for Florida’s Kaiir Elam.

While Elam has been solid in his own right so far this season, it was their sixth-round pick out of Villanova who has stepped up in a big way, and been the most pleasant surprise of their rookie class.

In the wake of a nagging injury to White, and a recent injury to Elam, Christian Benford has been thrown into the fire, and hasn’t flinched.

His biggest and most productive came last week in the Bills’ close loss to the Vikings, in which he broke up three passes and grabbed a crucial interception while being targeted seven times by Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

First career INT for the Rook, Christian Benford!!!! @BuffaloBills | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/NKhLMjRf10 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2022

Benford has clearly been developing quickly since training camp, and continues to prove himself as one of the best instant-impact gems in this year’s draft, bringing great value and depth for such a late selection.

Once Elam and White get fully healthy, the Bills’ secondary will become a position of strength, after heading into the previous offseason as a question mark. Buffalo’s ability to find gems, both in the draft and free agency, has been key to developing one of the best rosters in the league, and they’ve done it again with Benford.

