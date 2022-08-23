Bills’ Case Keenum took ‘professional approach’ before bounce-back effort

Bills backup QB Case Keenum had a rough outing to start the year, committing three turnovers during Buffalo’s preseason Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

After Keenum focused all week since then on ball security, he looked to bounce back in the team’s second matchup against the Denver Broncos this past weekend.

He had the chance to do just that when he entered Saturday’s contest, taking the field with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter after Josh Allen completed a successful scoring drive in limited action.

Keenum would go 16 for 18 with 192 yards and a TD pass in the Bills 42-15 victory.

After the game head coach Sean McDermott was asked if it was nice to see Keenum bounce back from his struggles in the previous game.

“Yeah it was, and I mean really when he came in the day after the game last week you could just tell,” McDermott said during his postgame press conference. “And again, it wasn’t an overreaction, but it was a professional’s approach and not that it wasn’t before, but you could just tell he was dialed in on what he wanted to get done this week.”

Though he had only four snaps with the first team offense Keenum made it count, connecting right away with Gabriel Davis on the first play of his drive for 19 yards before connecting with his old Minnesota Vikings target Stefon Diggs for another deep 26-yard toss.

Though Diggs day concluded after his big catch from Keenum, Davis continued to play sharing the field a bit more with the team’s QB2.

“I know me and Diggs were excited,” Davis said while speaking to the media regarding playing time with Keenum.

“I know Case was excited as well to get out there with him. We don’t get as many reps with Case. So to be able to go out there and see how ready and prepared he was, it was a lot of fun.”

The deep threat receiver, who’s developed a good connection with starter Josh Allen, threw his support and vote of confidence behind Keenum as well.

“And I know whenever 18’s out there, we can trust them and I’m glad he’s on our side of the ball.”

