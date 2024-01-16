Bills take care of Steelers, set up Divisional Round showdown with Chiefs

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Buffalo Bills beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wildcard Round to set up a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs and host Patrick Mahomes’ first road playoff game.

JASON FITZ: Neither the snow nor the Steelers could slow down the Bills as Buffalo beats Pittsburgh in the AFC Wild Card round. Injuries were a huge story here, as players from both sides were dropping like flies. And you were left to wonder if there were even going to be enough healthy players to finish the football game. But the real story of this game was mistakes were creating momentum.

Look early on, as Buffalo was able to force two turnovers, capitalize on those turnovers, and before you know it, this thing's at 21-0. And that felt like it was going to be too much for Pittsburgh to overcome, knowing specifically that we expected Pittsburgh to need to run the football. But they created their own momentum with the mistake on the Buffalo side.

A blocked field goal leads Pittsburgh to great field position that they capitalize on just before the half, making it 21-7. Now, that doesn't seem close, but it does once we get into the third quarter. This game goes a little back and forth. And before you know it, in the fourth quarter, we got a 1-score game, 24 to 17.

That's when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take over with the long drive resulting in a great touchdown by Khalil Shakir. All of a sudden, that gets us to where we were. Josh Allen was able to take over, use his legs and use his arm to be efficient in every way that Josh Allen is. And now, next week, it sets up the match-up we're all waiting for.

It's Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes. But remember, this will be the first time in Patrick Mahomes' entire career that he plays a true playoff road game and it's in Buffalo against Josh Allen. All eyes will be on these two epic quarterbacks to see who wins this battle now that it's in Buffalo.

