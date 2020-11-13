Bills-Cardinals Preview: Can the Cardinals rebound from their loss to the Dolphins?

Last Sunday was disappointing for the Arizona Cardinals.

Their quarterback, Kyler Murray, was unstoppable all day. His offensive unit only punted once when WR Andy Isabella went backwards and lost the first down.

Still, the Cards found a way to lose, the guilty suspects being a depleted defense and kicker Zane Gonzalez. Vance Joseph’s defensive unit was playing without its CB2, CB3, and CB4. As a result, he failed to get creative and put any pressure on Tua Tagovailoa.

This week should be different, however. Byron Murphy and Dre Kirkpatrick are set to return to the lineup against Buffalo. Had they not been ready to come back, the Cards likely would have had a very tough tine again.

So, following last week’s loss, this game becomes very crucial. If the Cardinals lose, they will travel to Seattle in four days at 5-4. That is a much different record than the 5-2 they held going into their bye. Securing the win against Buffalo is paramount to move up to 6-3 going into Seattle.

If the Cardinals go 2-0 in the next week and a half, they will be first place in the NFC West. They must find a way to get it done.





Kyler Murray- NFL MVP?

Miami Dolphins Vs Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals and their star quarterback are slowly receiving more national attention in 2020. Still, it felt as if they were being looked over in favor of others. The NFL's Most Valuable Player award was seemingly reserved for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson early on, but a pair of multi-interception performances in the last few weeks have changed some people's minds. And who are they looking to instead of Wilson? For some, it is Kyler Murray. Murray's statistics are better than that of 2019 unanimous MVP Lamar Jackson's at this time last year. The Cardinals are currently 5-3, while the Ravens at this time were 6-2. If Murray continues with this level of play, particularly in Arizona's primetime game(s), the NFL's most illustrious player award could reside in the desert. [embed]https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1326893366257344513[/embed]

Buffalo's Victory over the Seahawks:

Jg 110820 Bills 33

Despite Seattle's defensive woes, they are one of the most formidable teams in the NFL under Russell Wilson. Many have them picked as their Super Bowl favorite for the NFC and they were 5-0 at one point. Under Sean McDermott, the Bills devised a creative defensive gameplan that kept Wilson in check. His unit forced four turnovers on the MVP candidate. Despite the impressive performance, Wilson and his offense managed to put up 34 points on Buffalo's defense. There will be opportunities there for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. The difference for Seattle is their atrocious pass defense, which allowed a career-day for Bills QB Josh Allen. With the Cards defense being close to full strength, there is no excuse to not put up a better performance than they did against Miami. McDermott implemented different exotic blitz looks to keep Wilson off balance. Some of those, one would have to imagine, came from Vance Joseph's second half gameplan on Sunday Night Football a few weeks ago. Look for the Bills to bluff blitz Murray a ton in this one in attempt to keep him unprepared for a real blitz. [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvUEP0lAGQw[/embed]

Positional Comparisons:

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

QB: Cardinals RB: Cardinals WR: Cardinals OL: Bills TE: Bills FS: Cardinals SS: Bills CB: Bills LB: Cardinals DL: Bills EDGE: Cardinals HC: Bills K: Bills P: Cardinals

Stopping Josh Allen and the Buffalo Offense:

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bills QB Josh Allen had an incredible game against Seattle while internally mourning the loss of his grandmother. After the game, Bills Mafia rallied around their star quarterback: [embed]https://twitter.com/JoshAllenQB/status/1325868294902001666[/embed] Allen had a very strong start to the season but found some struggles in recent weeks. Leave it to Seattle's defense to get a young signal caller back on track. Against the Seahawks, Allen threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown. The bills hardly ran the ball, instead choosing to attack Seattle's secondary. They could try to do the same against the Cardinals, given their own coverage breakdowns last week. Buffalo's receiving core is a strong one. They boast Stefon Diggs as their WR1 to pair with John Brown and Cole Beasley. Diggs will likely see his fair share of Peterson and Murphy this weekend. Vance Joseph must get more creative this week now that his secondary is complete. The Cardinals defense has been good this year when sending creative(not obvious and delayed) blitzes at opposing quarterbacks. When they sit back and play soft coverage, the results have not been good(i.e. Carolina, Miami). If they let Allen have the type of performance he did against Seattle, it will be extraordinarily difficult to keep up. On the bright side for the Cardinals defense, Isaiah Simmons played more than half of the defensive snaps against Miami. He flashes on film and will be a vital piece moving forward. Side note: Budda Baker did not practice on Thursday, however, Vance Joseph said he expects him to play. [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZnH2PTGTLU[/embed] Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

