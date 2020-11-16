Bills at Cardinals: Everything we know from heartbreaking loss

A rollercoaster fourth quarter left the Buffalo Bills with massive downfall, as they lost in fantastic style to Arizona Cardinals, 32-30.

Buffalo started the game in razzle-dazzle style, scoring on a pass from Isaiah McKenzie to quarterback Josh Allen. Tyler Bass hit three field goals from beyond 50 yards in length, giving the Bills a 16-9 lead at halftime.

Then, the Cardinals put extreme pressure on the Bills. The Arizona defense made a concentrated effort to make life challenging for Allen, as the unit unleashed blitz packages that limited the progress of the Buffalo offense. The Cardinals forced Allen into throwing two interceptions.

Even still, the Bills stayed close on the scoreboard. Allen led a 12-play drive culminating in a 28-yard touchdown reception with 34 seconds remaining in the game.

Then, at least for Buffalo, the unimaginable happened, as Cards quarterback Kyler Murray completed a Hail Mary throw with two seconds remaining in the game to receiver DeAndre Hopkins to give the Cardinals the lead for good.

Following that tough loss, here’s everything we know:

Score: Cardinals 32, Bills 30

Keys to the game

Chasing Kyler--The Bills defense did an adequate job at containing Murray at times. The goal was to make him more of a passer than a runner. Unfortunately, Murray ran wild on the Bills. Then, he put together his finest pass as pro, finding Hopkins, who outmuscled three Buffalo defenders to secure the win...Second-half swoon-- The Bills struggled to match the adjustments that the Cardinals made in the second half. It looked like all would be absolved based on the late Stefon Diggs touchdown. However, ending with the loss exposed the Bills two turnovers and four punts as a problem in the second half...One-on-three play--The Hopkins touchdown revealed how important it is to have a top-flight receiver. Neither team really felt like they were out of the game. However, it was shocking to see Hopkins come down with the game-winning pass in front of Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde, and Jordan Poyer. For the past three years, the Bills defense was the strength of this team. The baton has been passed to the offense, for certain.

3 stars of the game

Kyler Murray--Murray was the most dynamic player on the field. He rushed 11 times for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Murray was efficient through the air, going 22-of-32 for 245 passing yards. DeAndre Hopkins--Hopkins' stellar grab at the end of the game gave him star-status for this contest. Once again, he bested Tre'Davious White. The wideout ended the day with seven catches for 127 receiving yards and the game-winning score. Stefon Diggs--Diggs and Beasley both had sold games in Week 10. However, Diggs' catch late in the game was impressive. It's unfortunate that his catch will be viewed as just another play in this game. Diggs caught nine passes for 93 yards and one touchdown.

It was over when...

The wildest play of the weekend was when the game was ultimately decided. Murray scrambled to keep the play alive. Under heavy duress, he threw a rope into the end zone. Hopkins somehow came away with the ball in the middle of three Buffalo defenders. That play will make the trip back to Western New York quite frustrating for the Bills.

What's next?

Buffalo will have their bye week next week, giving them a chance to regroup for the playoff run. In Week 12, the Bills will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Bills Stadium.