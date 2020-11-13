Bills at Cardinals: 6 things to watch for and a prediction

The Buffalo Bills fared well against the AFC East, topping the Jets and Patriots, respectively, for two-straight wins. Last weekend, the Bills went on to beat the Seahawks as well.

Not only are the Bills looking for their fourth-straight win, it would go down as another streak with a win over the Cardinals on Sunday, it’d be a second-straight win over a NFC West opponent.

Will the Bills (7-2) go streaking with the win over the Cardinals (5-3)?

With that, here are six things to watch for and a prediction ahead of Week 10’s Bills-Cardinals contest:

Kyler Murray's speed

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

We've talked about it all week, so you know it's going to lead the way on things to watch for against the Cardinals. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is mobile, but he's not Kyler Murray mobile. On pace for the first 4,000-yard passing and 1,000-yard rushing season in NFL history, there's a lot that Murray can do... but the No. 1 thing is his speed. You won't see him lowering the shoulder like Allen, rather, he'll take off with his speed.

Limited Jordan Phillips?

Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Phillips started strong with the Cardinals this season with two sacks. But he's had a few down weeks. A lot of it has to do with injuries. Phillips has missed practice this week due to a hamstring injury which also held him to only 14 snaps played in Week 9 vs. the Dolphins. But Phillips loves getting after it against his former teams. No bad blood with the Bills, but he'll still be motivated if he's healthy.

A full offensive line?

Bills center Jon Feliciano at the line of scrimmage (Gannett photo)

The Bills might, actually, for the first time in 2020, have their full starting offensive line. From left to right, that unit will potentially be: Dion Dawkins, Cody Ford, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams. Most recently, Morse (concussion) and Ford (ankle) have been sidelined. But they've practiced this week, so things are trending towards the full O-line.

DeAndre vs. Tre

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Over the course of their careers, Tre'Davious White and DeAndre Hopkins have had some elite battles. Everyone should be pumped to see another en route. White locked down Hopkins in the playoffs in 2019 while he was with the Texans, but then Hopkins did get a score. Another round, let's go.

Will Cards offense, defense key piece play?

Cardinals safety Budda Baker, Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

On the Cardinals' injury report this week, we've got two names to watch in terms of playing, and potentially making a big impact in this one. The Bills' offense could be on fire again if Budda Baker doesn't play... and he hasn't practice this week due to a groin injury. However, the Cardinals' coaching staff has said he's going to play this week. Trending toward playing even more so in running back Kenyan Drake (ankle). Baker did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but Drake was at least limited both days.

Do Bills still abandoned run game?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals had an awful secondary in 2019, but it's much improved this season. In his second season, Byron Murphy is improved, Patrick Peterson is in better form and Dre Kirkpatrick was added. They're not elite, but not awful like last season... or say, like the Seahawks were last week. Plus, the Cardinals have an explosive offense that might put up some points in this one. So instead of relying solely on their defense to get turnovers, does Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll give the ball back to Devin Singletary and Zack Moss a little more in this one? It would eat some clock, and also to consider: The Bills have their full offensive line back, which could help with the rushing attack.

Prediction: Cardinals 30, Bills 27

The Bills had a big game against the Seahawks last week on offense, but it's very rare you find a defense that poor in the NFL. The Cardinals' secondary should be a tougher challenge and Kyler Murray is just such a unique challenge between his rushing skills and passing ability. Unless the Bills get another four turnovers in a game, which is rare, it'll be a tough challenge but... it should be close.