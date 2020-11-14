Bills at Cardinals: 3 matchups to watch in Week 10

The Buffalo Bills face another NFC West opponent in Week 10 in the Arizona Cardinals. The Bills (7-2) are going to put their best foot forward in this one like they do every game, but following this one, Buffalo heads into their bye week.

Because of that, the Bills will want a win more than ever, but the Cardinals (5-3) will want to bounce back from a loss, too. Should setup for a good showdown, and what could make the biggest difference is the games within the game.

With that, here are three matchups to watch for in Week 10 as the Bills take on the Cardinals:

CB Tre'Davious White vs. WR DeAndre Hopkins

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White and Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins have faced off a few times. This might be the last time for awhile, though. Previously these guys duked it out when Hopkins still played in the AFC with the Houston Texans, but he was traded to Arizona this offseason. So take this one in while it lasts. Hopkins is a game-changing player that White can neutralize with his talents. White's done so in the past, but Hopkins does seem to have at least one good play in him against the Bills each time these too faceoff.

WR Stefon Diggs vs. Patrick Peterson

Not to copy and paste from the section above, but Buffalo's No. 1 wideout vs. the Cardinals top defensive back will be another to watch, but there's a little curveball. Patrick Peterson has long been known a great player in the NFL, but he's not at an All-Pro level anymore. Peterson is in his 10th NFL season and he hasn't been a Pro Bowler since 2018 or All-Pro since 2015. Via Pro Football Focus, Peterson has a below average 53.8 overall grade from the football analytics outlet this season. Stefon Diggs is always a matchup problem for opponents that the Bills should try to exploit. This game they especially should.

DE Jerry Hughes vs. OT Kelvin Beachum

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Many pointed to linebacker AJ Klein as the game-changing player for the Bills in Week 9 against the Seahawks and for good reason. But having just as solid of an outing was defensive end Jerry Hughes. His forced fumble was his highlight of the game and he's been heating up over recent weeks. He has to keep that up against the Cardinals. Cards quarterback Kyler Murray is the most-mobile QB in the NFL. Hughes has to set and keep the edge throughout the game and even take Murray down if he can. In attempting that, Hughes will face a familiar face in Kelvin Beachum. Formerly of the Jets, Hughes will have experience going against him already. But Beachum himself is having a bit of a bounce-back season in the desert. PFF ranks Beachum as their 35th best tackle in the NFL this season. For reference, the Bills' Dion Dawkins slots at 34, so Beachum is having a pretty solid campaign. Should be a good and important matchup to watch.