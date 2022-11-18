The snowstorm that moved Sunday’s Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo is also keeping the Bills from practicing today.

The Bills announced that today’s practice has been cancelled due to weather, and Bills players and coaches will meet virtually.

Sunday’s game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit, and the Bills plan to fly to Detroit on Saturday afternoon. Obviously, the snowstorm could affect their travel plans, but the team is hoping to find a safe time to take off from Buffalo.

The Bills will play their next two games in Detroit, as they face the Lions on Thanksgiving. But their current plan is to fly back to Buffalo on Sunday after the Browns game, then fly to Detroit again on Wednesday for the Thanksgiving game.

Bills cancel today’s practice due to snow originally appeared on Pro Football Talk