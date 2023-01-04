Bills cancel media, no full practice on Wednesday ahead of Patriots matchup

In light of the unique situation involving Damar Hamlin, the NFL has allowed both the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots to cancel their media availability on Wednesday.

The Bills (12-3) and Patriots (8-8) faceoff in Week 18, a season finale matchup with implications for both sides regarding the postseason.

However, the NFL has allowed both teams to move their usual Wednesday media time to Thursday due to the Hamlin situation.

In addition, Buffalo will not hold a full-go practice on Wednesday as a team would typically do during a normal week of practice with a game on Sunday. Rather, to get back into the swing of football, the a walk-through session will be held.

The NFL has announced that Buffalo and Cincinnati’s game will not be resumed this week. That means the Patriots matchup is the next one on the schedule.

Hamlin, 24, remains hospitalized in Cincinnati after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday against the Bengals.

As of Wednesday morning, reports have surfaced that Hamlin’s status is improving slightly, but he still has a long ways to go. He is still considered to be in critical condition.

Bills Wire will continue to provide updates as information is made available.

