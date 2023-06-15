Bills cancel final day of three-day minicamp again

In a move we’ve seen before, the Buffalo Bills will not be hitting the practice field on Thursday.

The team announced late Wednesday that the third and final day of minicamp practice was canceled. The next time the Bills will take the field will now be late July. That’s when the team will begin training camp.

At this year’s minicamp, drama was ever present in Buffalo. Receiver Stefon Diggs was at odds with the Bills and skipped out the first day of practice.

Diggs, 29, appeared at practice on the second day of minicamp… but canceling the final minicamp workout has nothing to do with him. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott has traditionally done exactly this in year’s past.

