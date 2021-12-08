Bills at Buccaneers: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their Week 14 meeting at Raymond James Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (7-5)
Did not practice
N/A
Limited participation
GB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)
DT Star Lotulelei (toe)
DE Efe Obada (hip)
TE Tommy Sweeney (hip)
Full practice
N/A
Notes:
Gilliam, Obada did not play in Week 13 vs. the Patriots. … Lotulelei, Sweeney were active vs. New England.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)
Did not practice
CB Jamel Dean (concussion)
DL Will Gholston (wrist/knee)
OL Ryan Jensen (ankle)
S Jordan Whitehead (calf)
Limited participation
OL Ali Marpet (abdomen)
DT Vita Vea (knee)
Full practice
LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder)
WR Jaelon Darden (concussion)
Notes:
Dean, Jensen, Marpet, Vea are all starters for the Buccaneers. … Dean was injured in Week 13 vs. the Falcons. … Jensen, Marpet played every snap last week. … On Wednesday, the Bucs designated CB Richard Sherman to return from injured reserve.
