Bills at Buccaneers: Wednesday injury reports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their Week 14 meeting at Raymond James Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (7-5)

Did not practice

  • N/A

Limited participation

Full practice

  • N/A

Notes:

Gilliam, Obada did not play in Week 13 vs. the Patriots. … Lotulelei, Sweeney were active vs. New England.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

Did not practice

Limited participation

Full practice

Notes:

Dean, Jensen, Marpet, Vea are all starters for the Buccaneers. … Dean was injured in Week 13 vs. the Falcons. … Jensen, Marpet played every snap last week. … On Wednesday, the Bucs designated CB Richard Sherman to return from injured reserve.

Related

Bills' Sean McDermott, Brian Daboll insist they are on the same page

Bills are rare but understandable underdog in Week 14 vs. Buccaneers

Bills activate Tommy Doyle from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Recommended Stories