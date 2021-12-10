Bills at Buccaneers: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Thursday ahead of their Week 14 meeting at Raymond James Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (7-5)

Did not practice

Limited participation

Full practice

N/A

Notes:

Gilliam, Obada did not play in Week 13 vs. the Patriots. … Lotulelei, Sweeney were active vs. New England but both were downgraded from limited to no practice on Thursday. … Oliver was added to the injury report on Thursday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

Did not practice

Limited participation

OL Ali Marpet (abdomen)

DL Will Gholston (wrist/knee)

DT Vita Vea (knee)

Full practice

LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder)

CB Jamel Dean (concussion)

WR Jaelon Darden (concussion)

Notes:

Dean, Jensen, Marpet, Vea are all starters for the Buccaneers. … Dean was injured in Week 13 vs. the Falcons. … Jensen, Marpet played every snap last week. … On Wednesday, the Bucs designated CB Richard Sherman to return from injured reserve. … Dean was upgraded from out to full practice on Thursday.

Related