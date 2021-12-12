Bills at Buccaneers: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their Week 14 meeting at Raymond James Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (7-5)
DT Star Lotulelei (toe)
TE Tommy Sweeney (hip)
RB Zack Moss
OL Cody Ford
DT Vernon Butler
DE Boogie Basham
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)
QB Kyle Trask
WR Scotty Miller
CB Pierre Desire
S Jordan Whitehead (calf)
DL Steve McLendon
