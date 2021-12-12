Bills at Buccaneers: Game day inactives

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their Week 14 meeting at Raymond James Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (7-5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

  • QB Kyle Trask

  • WR Scotty Miller

  • CB Pierre Desire

  • S Jordan Whitehead (calf)

  • DL Steve McLendon

Related

PFF: Bills' Gabriel Davis is heating up since Week 10

GMFB's Kyle Brandt: Bills loss to Patriots was not season ending (video)

Bills activate Jon Feliciano from injured reserve in slew of roster moves

Recommended Stories