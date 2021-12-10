Bills at Buccaneers: Final injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their Week 14 meeting at Raymond James Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (7-5)

Out

Questionable

Will play

Notes:

Gilliam, Obada did not play in Week 13 vs. the Patriots. … Oliver was only limited on Thursday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

Out

Questionable

Will play

Notes:

Dean, Jensen, are starters for the Buccaneers. … Dean had a full practice on Friday and Jensen was limited. …On Wednesday, the Bucs designated CB Richard Sherman to return from injured reserve.

