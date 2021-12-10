Bills at Buccaneers: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their Week 14 meeting at Raymond James Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (7-5)
Out
DT Star Lotulelei (toe)
TE Tommy Sweeney (hip)
Questionable
GB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)
DE Efe Obada (hip)
Will play
DT Ed Oliver (chest)
Notes:
Gilliam, Obada did not play in Week 13 vs. the Patriots. … Oliver was only limited on Thursday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)
Out
S Jordan Whitehead (calf)
Questionable
WR Jaelon Darden (concussion)
CB Jamel Dean (concussion)
OL Ryan Jensen (ankle)
DL Will Gholston (wrist/knee)
Will play
LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder)
DT Vita Vea (knee)
OL Ali Marpet (abdomen)
Notes:
Dean, Jensen, are starters for the Buccaneers. … Dean had a full practice on Friday and Jensen was limited. …On Wednesday, the Bucs designated CB Richard Sherman to return from injured reserve.
