Bills at Buccaneers: Final injury reports

A report has surfaced saying Oregon has asked permission to speak to UCLA coach Chip Kelly. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde react to Kelly potentially returning to the Ducks. The guys also break down recent comments from conference commissioners on the expanded playoff, non-conference scheduling, and 'protecting the bowl system.' Can we finally stop scheduling games 20 years out? Pat, Pete and Dan also wrap up the Race for the Case competition by picking the Army vs Navy game.