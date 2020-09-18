Bills to be in ‘bubble’ (of sorts) during Miami Dolphins trip

The NFL is not playing in a “bubble” such as other sports leagues currently are. Instead, MLB operations come to mind. Football, like baseball, is doing some traveling during their ongoing season. No fans are in the stands, or limited seating, but unlike the NHL or NBA, there’s no total bubble.

But Bills safety Jordan Poyer did explain this week to the Buffalo News that there is, kind of, a bubble-type environment… it just doesn’t begin until the plane lands.

“When we get to Miami, there’s no leaving. It’s a straight bubble. We’re going from the plane straight to the hotel and there’s no leaving the hotel. It’s a business trip, for sure,” Poyer said.

Bills general manage Brandon Beane also made a point to explain that the social distancing 101 strategy will also be pulled out.. in a way.

Staying away from people, period, was the original and first protocol taken during the Covid-19 pandemic. While there still will be a large contingent, players will be accompanied by 70 other staff members such as coaches, doctors and others. That’s less than the team is used to brining on the road. Picking and choosing who goes and who doesn’t is something new for Beane & Co.

Despite all these necessary changes, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott, as usual, expressed full confidence in the job getting done properly this weekend, both on and off the field.

“It’ll be different,” McDermott said on Monday. “[Team staff is] way out in front of this thing, making sure that we are in the best position possible as we travel this weekend. So, I’m confident that we’ll be prepared when that time comes.”

